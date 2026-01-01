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2019 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred
2019 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred
Location
MyCar.ca Kingston
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5
888-239-7066
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
125,026KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J3CA4XKU906369
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 260209A
- Mileage 125,026 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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MyCar.ca Kingston
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5
Call Dealer
888-239-XXXX(click to show)
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing>
MyCar.ca Kingston
888-239-7066
2019 Hyundai Tucson