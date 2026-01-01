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2019 Hyundai Tucson

125,026 KM

Details Features

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle
14500513

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

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Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
125,026KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J3CA4XKU906369

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 260209A
  • Mileage 125,026 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

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888-239-XXXX

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888-239-7066

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$15,995

+ taxes & licensing>

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2019 Hyundai Tucson