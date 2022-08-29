Menu
2019 Hyundai Tucson

52,237 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2019 Hyundai Tucson

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C.

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C.

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

52,237KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9177703
  • Stock #: 220688
  VIN: KM8J3CA47KU043286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 220688
  • Mileage 52,237 KM

Vehicle Description

ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. GREAT DEAL !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

