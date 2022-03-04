Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Infiniti QX60

78,885 KM

Details Description Features

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

Contact Seller
2019 Infiniti QX60

2019 Infiniti QX60

Pure EXTRA SET OF WINTER TIRES INCLUDED - AWD - REMOTE START

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Infiniti QX60

Pure EXTRA SET OF WINTER TIRES INCLUDED - AWD - REMOTE START

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

  1. 8460123
  2. 8460123
  3. 8460123
  4. 8460123
  5. 8460123
  6. 8460123
  7. 8460123
  8. 8460123
  9. 8460123
  10. 8460123
  11. 8460123
  12. 8460123
  13. 8460123
  14. 8460123
  15. 8460123
  16. 8460123
  17. 8460123
  18. 8460123
  19. 8460123
  20. 8460123
  21. 8460123
  22. 8460123
  23. 8460123
  24. 8460123
  25. 8460123
  26. 8460123
  27. 8460123
  28. 8460123
  29. 8460123
  30. 8460123
  31. 8460123
  32. 8460123
  33. 8460123
  34. 8460123
  35. 8460123
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

78,885KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8460123
  • Stock #: 10201
  • VIN: 5N1DL0MM3KC551431

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,885 KM

Vehicle Description

Your 2019 Infiniti QX60 PURE is a luxurious ride with 3rd-row seating and space for everyone. Packed with a moonroof, an 8-inch display, a six-speaker stereo system, Navigation, all-around view cam, heated leather front seats, drive mode select, auto tilting mirrors, heated steering wheel, power adjusting driver seat, and an extra set of winter tires on rims!
This vehicle has a clean CARFAX and

BALANCE OF INFINITI MANUFACTURER WARRANTY REMAINING.


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND TO SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and providefamily-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autohouse Kingston

2019 Ford Transit 25...
 64,500 KM
$64,995 + tax & lic
2020 GMC Sierra 1500...
 28,074 KM
$43,995 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 54,199 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-634-XXXX

(click to show)

613-634-3262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory