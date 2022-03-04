2019 Infiniti QX60

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,995 + taxes & licensing 7 8 , 8 8 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8460123

8460123 Stock #: 10201

10201 VIN: 5N1DL0MM3KC551431

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 78,885 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.