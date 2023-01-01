$30,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910
2019 Infiniti QX60
LUXE AWD / Clean CarFax / Leather
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-507-9910
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$30,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9596308
- VIN: 5N1DL0MM0KC518399
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 70,504 KM
Vehicle Description
Features include a 3.5L V6, 7 Passenger Seating, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay / Android Auto / Bluetooth, Power Rear Hatch, CD Player, Dual Climate Control, Push Button Start, Heated Mirrors, Collision Avoidance, Tow Hitch, Blind Spot Monitor, Alloy Wheels, Tire Pressure Sensors, and so much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.