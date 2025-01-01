Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2019 Jeep Cherokee, available now at Paulette Auto Sales. This sleek black beauty features a powerful 6-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, giving you the power and control you need for any adventure. Whether youre cruising the city streets or exploring the great outdoors, this 4-wheel drive Cherokee will get you there in comfort and style. With 160,623km on the odometer, this Jeep is ready for many more miles of adventure.</p><p>This well-equipped Cherokee is loaded with features to make every ride enjoyable. Stay comfortable in any weather with the air conditioning and heated mirrors. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and power locks. Stay safe on the road with the anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags. And with features like cruise control and tilt steering, you can relax and enjoy the drive.</p><p><strong>Here are five of the most sizzle-worthy features of this 2019 Jeep Cherokee:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>4-wheel drive:</strong> Take on any terrain with confidence.</li><li><strong>6-cylinder engine:</strong> Power and performance at your fingertips.</li><li><strong>Heated mirrors:</strong> Stay comfortable in any weather.</li><li><strong>Keyless entry:</strong> Unlock and start your Jeep without fumbling for keys.</li><li><strong>Multiple airbags:</strong> Peace of mind for you and your passengers.</li></ul><p>Come down to Paulette Auto Sales and experience this 2019 Jeep Cherokee for yourself!</p>

2019 Jeep Cherokee

160,623 KM

$16,288

+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Cherokee

12398184

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

$16,288

+ taxes & licensing

Used
160,623KM
VIN 1C4PJMCX2KD150893

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,623 KM

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$16,288

+ taxes & licensing

2019 Jeep Cherokee