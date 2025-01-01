$16,288+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Cherokee
2019 Jeep Cherokee
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
$16,288
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 160,623 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2019 Jeep Cherokee, available now at Paulette Auto Sales. This sleek black beauty features a powerful 6-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, giving you the power and control you need for any adventure. Whether you're cruising the city streets or exploring the great outdoors, this 4-wheel drive Cherokee will get you there in comfort and style. With 160,623km on the odometer, this Jeep is ready for many more miles of adventure.
This well-equipped Cherokee is loaded with features to make every ride enjoyable. Stay comfortable in any weather with the air conditioning and heated mirrors. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and power locks. Stay safe on the road with the anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags. And with features like cruise control and tilt steering, you can relax and enjoy the drive.
Here are five of the most sizzle-worthy features of this 2019 Jeep Cherokee:
- 4-wheel drive: Take on any terrain with confidence.
- 6-cylinder engine: Power and performance at your fingertips.
- Heated mirrors: Stay comfortable in any weather.
- Keyless entry: Unlock and start your Jeep without fumbling for keys.
- Multiple airbags: Peace of mind for you and your passengers.
Come down to Paulette Auto Sales and experience this 2019 Jeep Cherokee for yourself!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales
Email Paulette Auto Sales
Paulette Auto Sales
Paulette Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-507-XXXX(click to show)
613-507-9910
Alternate Numbers833-241-0443
+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910