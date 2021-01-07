Menu
2019 Jeep Cherokee

24,678 KM

Details Description Features

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
Kingston Dodge Chrysler

613-549-8900

Limited 4X4 ONE Owner Fully Equipped

Location

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

24,678KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6390712
  • Stock #: 21J020A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMDN4KD233271

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,678 KM

Vehicle Description

NAVIGATION HEATED SEATS VENTILATED SEATS HEATED STEERING WHEEL REMOTE START PANORAMIC SUNROOF BACKUP CAMERA ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL BLINDSPOT AND CROSSPATH DETECTION APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO 8.4-INCH TOUCHSCREEN TOW PACKAGE UCONNECT AND BLUETOOTH 18-INCH ALLOYS 4X4 LANE ASSIST 18-INCH ALLOYS

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Alloy Wheels
Tow Package
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Panoramic Sunroof
Bluetooth
Heated Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Lane Departure Warning

