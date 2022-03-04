Menu
2019 Jeep Cherokee

82,385 KM

Details

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2019 Jeep Cherokee

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Limited REMOTE START - BACK UP CAM - POWER LIFT GATE

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Limited REMOTE START - BACK UP CAM - POWER LIFT GATE

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

82,385KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8655484
  • Stock #: 10098D
  • VIN: 1C4PJMDX8KD278912

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,385 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Jeep Cherokee Limited AWD is packed full of features like a full leather interior, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, backup cam, apple car play and android auto, 8 inch Uconnect touch screen infotainment system, Remote start, push button start, power liftgate, upgraded LED head and tail lamps and comes with a clean CARFAX report.

BALANCE OF JEEP MANUFACTURER WARRANTY REMAINING


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND TO SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and providefamily-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

