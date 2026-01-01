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<p><strong>2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited</strong><span style=color:rgba( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0.9 )> Featuring a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 delivering an <strong>estimated 13.8 L/100km city and 9.8 L/100km highway fuel efficiency.</strong> The Limited trim elevates it with a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, a power liftgate, leather-trimmed seating that includes heated and ventilated 12-way power front seats with driver memory and 4-way power lumbar, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control with rear vents, and Uconnect 4C 8.4-inch touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, and a 9-speaker Alpine premium audio system. Advanced safety features include Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Path Detection, ParkSense front and rear park assist, Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking, and Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop. Additional features include keyless entry with push-button start, remote engine start, a clean carfax, and so much more.</span></p>

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

88,716 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited LEATHER - NAVIGATION

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14157715

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited LEATHER - NAVIGATION

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
88,716KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJFBGXKC548882

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,716 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited Featuring a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 delivering an estimated 13.8 L/100km city and 9.8 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. The Limited trim elevates it with a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, a power liftgate, leather-trimmed seating that includes heated and ventilated 12-way power front seats with driver memory and 4-way power lumbar, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control with rear vents, and Uconnect 4C 8.4-inch touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, and a 9-speaker Alpine premium audio system. Advanced safety features include Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Path Detection, ParkSense front and rear park assist, Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking, and Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop. Additional features include keyless entry with push-button start, remote engine start, a clean carfax, and so much more.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
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613-634-3262

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$26,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee