$26,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited LEATHER - NAVIGATION
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited LEATHER - NAVIGATION
Location
Autohouse Kingston
1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-634-3262
Certified
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,716 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited Featuring a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 delivering an estimated 13.8 L/100km city and 9.8 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. The Limited trim elevates it with a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, a power liftgate, leather-trimmed seating that includes heated and ventilated 12-way power front seats with driver memory and 4-way power lumbar, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control with rear vents, and Uconnect 4C 8.4-inch touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, and a 9-speaker Alpine premium audio system. Advanced safety features include Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Path Detection, ParkSense front and rear park assist, Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking, and Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop. Additional features include keyless entry with push-button start, remote engine start, a clean carfax, and so much more.
Vehicle Features
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613-634-3262