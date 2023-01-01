$31,996+ tax & licensing
$31,996
+ taxes & licensing
Kingston Dodge Chrysler
613-549-8900
2019 Jeep Wrangler
Sport S 4X4 | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEATED SEATS
Location
76,779KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9566995
- Stock #: 22T248B
- VIN: 1C4GJXAG0KW638264
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 76,779 KM
Vehicle Description
*We offer extended warranty options to meet all your needs!*Kingston Dodge Chrysler (1980) Ltd has been serving our growing community for over 40 years. As one of the largest new and quality pre-owned vehicle dealers in Eastern Ontario, we offer the LOWEST PRICES and best rates available in the auto industry. You can be assured that your next purchasing experience will be easy and hassle free. Good credit, Poor Credit, No Credit? We approve all credit, thats right - WE SAY YES! Come on in to Kingston Dodge today and meet our friendly, knowledgeable, and experienced staff or visit www.kingstondodge.com to book your appointment. Proudly serving Kingston, Napanee, Belleville, Gananoque, Brockville, Trenton, Smiths Falls, Perth, Ottawa, Peterborough, North Bay, the GTA and every town in-between.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Steering
Tachometer
Compass
6 Speed Manual
4x4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
