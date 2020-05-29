Menu
Account
Sign In
$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

Kingston KIA

613-384-2005

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Optima

2019 Kia Optima

EX Tech Auto*Pano Roof*Cooled Seats*Premium Sound

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Optima

EX Tech Auto*Pano Roof*Cooled Seats*Premium Sound

Location

Kingston KIA

2820 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 4V2

613-384-2005

  1. 5140895
  2. 5140895
  3. 5140895
  4. 5140895
Contact Seller

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 5,079KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5140895
  • Stock #: P-1056
  • VIN: 5XXGU4L30KG299541
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Save the depreciation and more with this beautiful Optima EX Tech! With just over 5000 kilometres this vehicle is still in showroom condition. Loaded with all the options to keep you safe and satisfied with a price that is sure to please. The best priced 2019 Optima EX in the province!! Since opening our doors in 2000, Kingston Kia has been providing Kingston and the surrounding area with a world class sales and service experience. We at Kingston Kia are ready and excited to provide YOU with the car shopping experience you deserve. We pride ourselves on a no pressure sales environment and a fix right service guarantee. As Bill Fellows, Owner and Operator, would say The competition knows us - You should too! Kingston Kia 613-384-2005

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kingston KIA

2015 Kia Soul 5dr Wg...
 132,998 KM
$12,650 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Rio 4dr Sdn...
 116,095 KM
$7,745 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Soul 5dr Wg...
 0 KM
$16,295 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Kingston KIA

Kingston KIA

2820 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 4V2

Call Dealer

613-384-XXXX

(click to show)

613-384-2005

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory