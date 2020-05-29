2019 Kia Optima

+ taxes & licensing
613-384-2005
2820 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 4V2
Save the depreciation and more with this beautiful Optima EX Tech! With just over 5000 kilometres this vehicle is still in showroom condition. Loaded with all the options to keep you safe and satisfied with a price that is sure to please. The best priced 2019 Optima EX in the province!! Since opening our doors in 2000, Kingston Kia has been providing Kingston and the surrounding area with a world class sales and service experience. We at Kingston Kia are ready and excited to provide YOU with the car shopping experience you deserve. We pride ourselves on a no pressure sales environment and a fix right service guarantee. As Bill Fellows, Owner and Operator, would say The competition knows us - You should too! Kingston Kia 613-384-2005
