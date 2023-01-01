Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Kia Optima

112,079 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Optima

2019 Kia Optima

SX Turbo NAVIGATION - LEATHER - PANO MOONROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Optima

SX Turbo NAVIGATION - LEATHER - PANO MOONROOF

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

  1. 9481680
  2. 9481680
  3. 9481680
  4. 9481680
  5. 9481680
  6. 9481680
  7. 9481680
  8. 9481680
  9. 9481680
  10. 9481680
  11. 9481680
  12. 9481680
  13. 9481680
  14. 9481680
  15. 9481680
  16. 9481680
  17. 9481680
  18. 9481680
  19. 9481680
  20. 9481680
  21. 9481680
  22. 9481680
  23. 9481680
  24. 9481680
  25. 9481680
  26. 9481680
  27. 9481680
  28. 9481680
  29. 9481680
  30. 9481680
  31. 9481680
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

112,079KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9481680
  • Stock #: 10267D
  • VIN: 5XXGW4L28KG288983

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,079 KM

Vehicle Description

Your 2019 Kia Optima SC Turbo is packed full of awesome features! Navigation, upgraded leather interior, heated and cooled seats, power seats, panoramic moonroof, backup cam, memory driver seat, blind spot warning, lane assist, power trunk and so much more! This vehicle comes with a clean carfax report and a balance of Kia manufacturer warranty remaining!


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca



Brian Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autohouse Kingston

2020 Subaru Outback ...
 25,035 KM
$41,995 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda MAZDA2 GX...
 175,368 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Passport ...
 64,759 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-634-XXXX

(click to show)

613-634-3262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory