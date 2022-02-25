$34,495+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia Sedona
LX FWD
Location
Ashie Motor Sales
624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3
613-532-6947
$34,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8415207
- VIN: KNDMB5C17K6516854
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Tan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 58,805 KM
Vehicle Description
ZERO ADMIN FEES. ZERO FINANCE FEES. - Can the competition say the same? This 2019 Kia Sedona LX+ is a One owner, Clean Carfax, and has never been in an accident. A perfect history. Plus the LX+ trim gives many great extras above just the LX trim. Such as, Power Sliding Doors / Power Liftgate / Remote Start / Apple Carplay and Android Auto / Power Folding Mirrors / Weather Tech Floor Mats / Power seats / Heated seats and steering wheel / Bluetooth / Cruise / Steering wheel audio controls / Parking sensors / Rear camera / Active ECO Fuel Saving Mode / Rear Climate Control / Wireless Phone Charger...plus much more! Why pick Ashie Motor Sales? We have been a trusted name in the automotive industry since 1977. Every vehicle we sell comes with a 6 month/unlimited kilometre warranty FREE! We have been proudly serving Kingston, Napanee, Gananoque, Belleville, Brockville, Trenton, Smith Falls, Perth and Cobourg for over 44 years. We truly appreciate every customer who contacts us and believe that customer satisfaction always comes first. We offer finance rates as low as 4.99%, same day approval with NO HIDDEN FEES. Every vehicle from Ashie Motors is safetied and certified with a CarFax vehicle history report. We believe that taking care of a customer after the sale is just as important as before the sale. We have been in business for almost half a century because of that philosophy. Come visit us today at 624 Princess St, Kingston and you'll see why our customer service is second to none. Click NOW to lock in a financing rate as low as 4.99%! Apply online http://www.ashiemotorsales.com or call 613 532 6947, NO down payment O.A.C.
Vehicle Features
