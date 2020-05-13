Menu
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2019 Kia Sorento

2019 Kia Sorento

EX 7 PASSENGER

2019 Kia Sorento

EX 7 PASSENGER

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Sale Price

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 43,362KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5011020
  • Stock #: 5011020
  • VIN: 5XYPHDA37KG588466
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2019 Kia Sorento EX - 7 Passenger with Leather and All Wheel Drive!

Kia Full Coverage Warranty Until May 2024 or 100,000kms

All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, New Tires, Fog Lamps, Leather Seating, Heated Seating, Power Driver Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth Connect, USB and Auxiliary Input, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Remote Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Air Conditioned, Reverse Camera. 

Ask us about Winter Wheel and Tire Packages and Extended Warranty Options! We have Great Pricing and Great Options!

ALL PRICING INCLUDES SAFETY INSPECTION AND FRESH OIL CHANGE. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES OR ADDITIONAL DEALER FEES!

All of our vehicles are ready to go! They’ve been through the shop for a 250-point safety inspection, Oil Change and Emissions Test if needed. Our vehicles have been cleaned inside and out for your viewing pleasure. When you step on our lot, you’ll notice that everything is priced and has an information sheet on the dash. We make shopping easy and stress free. Our lot is always open so you can view the vehicles yourself in the evening or on Sundays.

Autohouse Kingston is a locally owned family business. We have been serving Kingston and surrounding areas for over 25 years. We operate with transparency and family-like service for all our clients. Here at Autohouse Kingston we work with over 20 lenders to get you the best possible finance options. Please ask how you can add warranty and a winter tire package to your monthly payment. Get approved and driving the same day!

We are located 1556 Bath Rd in Kingston. Just East of Gardiners. Come on in for a test drive and speak to the owners, Bradie and Ken Johnston who will look after all your automotive needs with the friendly, low pressure feel you’ve been searching for. Drive off with your new ride today! Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is https://www.autohousekingston.ca/ If you have questions after hours or on weekends, Feel free to text Bradie at 613-331-1121. Autohouse Kingston – It just makes sense.

Office - 613-634-3262
Cell - 613-331-1121
E-Mail - bradie@autohousekingston.ca
Live Chat - www.autohousekingston.ca

 

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Keyless Start
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

