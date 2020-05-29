Menu
$23,988

+ taxes & licensing

Kingston KIA

613-384-2005

2019 Kia Sorento

2019 Kia Sorento

LX 2.4L AWD KINGSTON KIA"S DEAL OF THE MONTH!

2019 Kia Sorento

LX 2.4L AWD KINGSTON KIA"S DEAL OF THE MONTH!

Location

Kingston KIA

2820 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 4V2

613-384-2005

$23,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 29,986KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5055927
  • Stock #: P-1025
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA33KG557296
Exterior Colour
Dark Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This beautiful Kia Sorento is Kingston Kia's Pre-owned DEAL OF THE MONTH (JUNE). Call to book your appointment with one of our sales professionals today, because this wont last long! Vehicle is presented on our display rack outfront, you can't miss it! Since opening our doors in 2000, Kingston Kia has been providing Kingston and the surrounding area with a world class sales and service experience. We at Kingston Kia are ready and excited to provide YOU with the car shopping experience you deserve. We pride ourselves on a no pressure sales environment and a fix right service guarantee. As Bill Fellows, Owner and Operator, would say The competition knows us - You should too! Kingston Kia 613-384-2005

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Privacy Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Digital clock
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cloth Interior
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Kingston KIA

Kingston KIA

2820 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 4V2

613-384-2005

