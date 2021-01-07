Menu
2019 Kia Sorento

35,520 KM

Details Description Features

$27,495

+ tax & licensing
$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2019 Kia Sorento

2019 Kia Sorento

3.3L EX V6, 7PASS, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, UNREAL DEAL!!

2019 Kia Sorento

3.3L EX V6, 7PASS, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, UNREAL DEAL!!

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

35,520KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6512436
  • Stock #: 201353
  • VIN: 5XYPHDA5XKG598202

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 201353
  • Mileage 35,520 KM

Vehicle Description

V6, 7PASS, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, UNREAL DEAL!! FORMER DAILY RENTAL. NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
AWD
8 speed automatic

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

