2019 Kia Sorento

54,249 KM

Details Description Features

$28,495

+ tax & licensing
MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2.4L LX HEATED SEATS/WHEEL, ALLOYS, AWD BEAUTY!!

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

54,249KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7917453
  • Stock #: 210987
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA30KG516088

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 54,249 KM

Vehicle Description

ALLOYS, HEATED SEATS/WHEEL, AWD FAMILY FUN!! AWESOME DEAL !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

