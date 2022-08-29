Menu
2019 Kia Sorento

27,895 KM

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

- Low Mileage

- Low Mileage

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

27,895KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9026494
  • Stock #: 62476
  • VIN: 5XYPKDA5XKG549616

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 27,895 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

With a host of luxury features and technology designed to make your drive safer and easier, this Kia Sorento is ready to be the next member of your family. This 2019 Kia Sorento is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

This 2019 Kia Sorento is a classy, comfortable, and capable SUV that is built to be the perfect family hauler. It boasts one of the best designed and built interiors within its class, and an elegant exterior design that is sure to capture attention. It delivers a responsive handling feel, while also being very restrained and supple regardless of the road condition. This Kia Sorento does just about everything with grace, confidence and style.This low mileage SUV has just 27,895 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Tires - Front Performance, Privacy Glass, Tires - Rear Performance, Power Liftgate, Heated Mirrors, Fog Lamps, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Daytime Running Lights, Rear Spoiler, ABS, Automatic Headlights, Temporary Spare Tire, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, P...

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

1-866-549-1311
