Quirky and bold style as well as its impressive handling capabilities makes this Kia Soul one of our highest-ranking compact cars. This 2019 Kia Soul is fresh on our lot in Kingston. <br> <br>This 2019 Kia Soul is a class leader in many aspects, but mainly it is still one of the most uniquely designed vehicles on the market. With a versatile hatchback body, it allows for plenty of cargo and passenger space. An exceptionally well designed and very comfortable interior ensures a ride unlike any other. Its functional, fabulous design lines allow for a stylish statement while also being perfectly crafted family conscious vehicle.This SUV has 106,123 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

2019 Kia Soul

106,123 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia Soul

2019 Kia Soul

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
106,123KM
VIN KNDJP3A55K7659312

  Body Style Hatchback
  Mileage 106,123 KM

Quirky and bold style as well as its impressive handling capabilities makes this Kia Soul one of our highest-ranking compact cars. This 2019 Kia Soul is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

This 2019 Kia Soul is a class leader in many aspects, but mainly it is still one of the most uniquely designed vehicles on the market. With a versatile hatchback body, it allows for plenty of cargo and passenger space. An exceptionally well designed and very comfortable interior ensures a ride unlike any other. Its functional, fabulous design lines allow for a stylish statement while also being perfectly crafted family conscious vehicle.This SUV has 106,123 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Front Wheel Drive, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seat(s), Tires - Front Performance, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rear Bench Seat, AM/FM Stereo, 4-Wheel D...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

2019 Kia Soul