Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Lexus UX

59,319 KM

Details Description Features

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

Contact Seller
2019 Lexus UX

2019 Lexus UX

250H HYBRID - REMOTE START - LEATHER - AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Lexus UX

250H HYBRID - REMOTE START - LEATHER - AWD

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

  1. 9567730
  2. 9567730
  3. 9567730
  4. 9567730
  5. 9567730
  6. 9567730
  7. 9567730
  8. 9567730
  9. 9567730
  10. 9567730
  11. 9567730
  12. 9567730
  13. 9567730
  14. 9567730
  15. 9567730
  16. 9567730
  17. 9567730
  18. 9567730
  19. 9567730
  20. 9567730
  21. 9567730
  22. 9567730
  23. 9567730
  24. 9567730
  25. 9567730
  26. 9567730
  27. 9567730
  28. 9567730
  29. 9567730
  30. 9567730
  31. 9567730
  32. 9567730
  33. 9567730
  34. 9567730
  35. 9567730
  36. 9567730
  37. 9567730
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

59,319KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9567730
  • Stock #: 10460
  • VIN: JTHU9JBH5K2016068

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10460
  • Mileage 59,319 KM

Vehicle Description

Hybrids don't get much nicer than the 2019 Lexus UX 250h. A Capable All wheel drive SUV packed with luxury features while saving you at the pumps. Remote start, Full leather interior with heated and cooled front seats, power sunroof, backup cam, Lexus Scout GPS, push-button start, heated wheel and so much more! This vehicle also has been fully Lexus serviced throughout its life. This vehicle also comes with a Balance of Lexus Warranty and a clean CARFAX history.


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca



Brian Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autohouse Kingston

2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 157,541 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Compass Sp...
 141,396 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Color...
 150,626 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-634-XXXX

(click to show)

613-634-3262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory