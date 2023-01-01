2019 Lexus UX

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,995 + taxes & licensing 5 9 , 3 1 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9567730

9567730 Stock #: 10460

10460 VIN: JTHU9JBH5K2016068

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 10460

Mileage 59,319 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.