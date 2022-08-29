Menu
2019 Lincoln Nautilus

53,969 KM

Details Description Features

$42,798

+ tax & licensing
$42,798

678-607-9019

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

53,969KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9280420
  • Stock #: 001099
  • VIN: 2LMPJ8L95KBL10568

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 001099
  • Mileage 53,969 KM

Vehicle Description

She's a beaut Clark!

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Keyless Ignition
BLIND SPOT SENSORS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

