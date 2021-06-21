+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-507-9910
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
The 2019 Lincoln Navigator could be called the Taj Mahal, with its massive size and spectacular style. Not only is it beautiful, it truly moves thanks to a 450HP Twin Turbo V6!
Features include 3.5L Twin Turbo V6, 4X4, 22” Alloy Wheels, Power Hatch, 8 Passenger, Power Seats with Drivers Memory Function, Heated and Cooled Seats, Second Row Heated Seats, Rear Audio and Climate Control, Navigation, 360 Degree Backup Camera, Premium Revel Audio System, Premium Leather, Adjustable Pedals, Huge Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Adaptive Cruise Control, Full Digital Cluster Display, Large Touchscreen, Wood Interior Accents, and so much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment!
You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!
** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.
** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa and beyond!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6