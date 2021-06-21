Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Lincoln Navigator

35,682 KM

Details Description Features

$79,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$79,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2019 Lincoln Navigator

2019 Lincoln Navigator

L Select What an absolute beauty!! Pure luxury and comfort! Clean CarFax!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Lincoln Navigator

L Select What an absolute beauty!! Pure luxury and comfort! Clean CarFax!

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

  1. 7475040
  2. 7475040
  3. 7475040
  4. 7475040
  5. 7475040
  6. 7475040
  7. 7475040
  8. 7475040
  9. 7475040
  10. 7475040
  11. 7475040
  12. 7475040
  13. 7475040
  14. 7475040
  15. 7475040
  16. 7475040
  17. 7475040
  18. 7475040
  19. 7475040
  20. 7475040
  21. 7475040
  22. 7475040
  23. 7475040
  24. 7475040
  25. 7475040
  26. 7475040
  27. 7475040
  28. 7475040
  29. 7475040
  30. 7475040
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$79,888

+ taxes & licensing

35,682KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7475040
  • Stock #: 5037
  • VIN: 5LMJJ3JT9KEL24218

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5037
  • Mileage 35,682 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Lincoln Navigator could be called the Taj Mahal, with its massive size and spectacular style. Not only is it beautiful, it truly moves thanks to a 450HP Twin Turbo V6!



Features include 3.5L Twin Turbo V6, 4X4, 22” Alloy Wheels, Power Hatch, 8 Passenger, Power Seats with Drivers Memory Function, Heated and Cooled Seats, Second Row Heated Seats, Rear Audio and Climate Control, Navigation, 360 Degree Backup Camera, Premium Revel Audio System, Premium Leather, Adjustable Pedals, Huge Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Adaptive Cruise Control, Full Digital Cluster Display, Large Touchscreen, Wood Interior Accents, and so much more!



Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.



Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 



Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 



You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!



** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.



** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON

https://www.pauletteauto.com



Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Compass
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
SECURITY ALARM
Premium Audio
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
4x4
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
GPS System
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

2016 Mercedes-Benz G...
 97,310 KM
$110,888 + tax & lic
2017 Audi S3 2.0T Te...
 62,339 KM
$37,888 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 Ford...
 19,254 KM
$61,488 + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory