2019 Mazda CX-3

GS Auto AWD Luxury Package Leather Roof

2019 Mazda CX-3

GS Auto AWD Luxury Package Leather Roof

Kingston KIA

2820 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 4V2

613-384-2005

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 3,803KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4467264
  • Stock #: 19H-41A
  • VIN: JM1DKFC76K1455200
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Since opening our doors in 2000, Kingston Kia has been providing Kingston and the surrounding area with a world class sales and service experience. We at Kingston Kia are ready
and excited to provide YOU with the car shopping experience you deserve. We pride ourselves on a no pressure sales environment and a fix right service guarantee. As Bill Fellows, Owner and Operator, would say The competition knows us - You should too! Kingston Kia 613-384-2005

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kingston KIA

Kingston KIA

2820 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 4V2

