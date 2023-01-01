Menu
2019 Mazda CX-3

58,657 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

GS ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. A/C. BACKUP CAM. B/T.

2019 Mazda CX-3

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9505504
  • Stock #: 220883
  • VIN: JM1DKFC70K1416666

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 58,657 KM

Vehicle Description

ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. A/C. BACKUP CAM. B/T. GREAT DEAL !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

