2019 Mazda CX-9

26,767 KM

$40,996

+ tax & licensing
$40,996

+ taxes & licensing

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

613-549-8900

2019 Mazda CX-9

2019 Mazda CX-9

GT AWD | 7-PASSENGER | NAVIGATION | LEATHER SEATING

2019 Mazda CX-9

GT AWD | 7-PASSENGER | NAVIGATION | LEATHER SEATING

Location

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9

613-549-8900

$40,996

+ taxes & licensing

26,767KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8914930
  • Stock #: 22T202B
  • VIN: JM3TCBDY4K0317404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 26,767 KM

Vehicle Description

7-PASSENGER | NAVIGATION | LEATHER SEATING | POWER LIFTGATE | POWER SUNROOF | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | BACKUP CAMERA | 6.5-INCH TOUCHSCREEN | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | BLUETOOTH | POWER SEAT | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | CRUISE CONTROL | POWER WINDOWS | POWER LOCKS | POWER MIRRORS | AIR CONDITIONING | 20-INCH ALLOYS | 2.5L | 4-CYL | AWD | ONE OWNER | *WE WANT YOUR TRADE IN! Here at Kingston Dodge we will go above and beyond to get you the tax savings you need to get you into your brand new vehicle!*

*We offer extended warranty options to meet all your needs!*Kingston Dodge Chrysler (1980) Ltd has been serving our growing community for over 40 years. As one of the largest new and quality pre-owned vehicle dealers in Eastern Ontario, we offer the LOWEST PRICES and best rates available in the auto industry. You can be assured that your next purchasing experience will be easy and hassle free. Good credit, Poor Credit, No Credit? We approve all credit, thats right - WE SAY YES! Come on in to Kingston Dodge today and meet our friendly, knowledgeable, and experienced staff or visit www.kingstondodge.com to book your appointment. Proudly serving Kingston, Napanee, Belleville, Gananoque, Brockville, Trenton, Smiths Falls, Perth, Ottawa, Peterborough, North Bay, the GTA and every town in-between.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic

