<p>This <strong>2019 MINI Cooper Base</strong> is powered by a turbocharged 1.5 L 3-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and Front-Wheel Drive. It comes equipped with seating for four with leather upholstery, a height-adjustable drivers seat, 60/40 split-fold rear seats for added cargo flexibility, power windows and door locks, remote keyless entry, cruise control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with mounted audio and phone controls, dual sunroof, Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming, USB and auxiliary inputs, rearview camera, and steering-wheel mounted controls. Safety equipment includes electronic brake-force distribution, traction control, electronic stability control, tire pressure monitoring system. This vehicle also comes with a clean CARFAX.</p>

2019 MINI 3 Door

112,432 KM

$15,995

2019 MINI 3 Door

Cooper DUAL SUNROOF - LEATHER

2019 MINI 3 Door

Cooper DUAL SUNROOF - LEATHER

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

$15,995

VIN WMWXP5C50K2H31615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 112,432 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
