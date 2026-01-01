$15,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 MINI 3 Door
Cooper DUAL SUNROOF - LEATHER
Location
Autohouse Kingston
1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-634-3262
Certified
$15,995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 112,432 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 MINI Cooper Base is powered by a turbocharged 1.5 L 3-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and Front-Wheel Drive. It comes equipped with seating for four with leather upholstery, a height-adjustable drivers seat, 60/40 split-fold rear seats for added cargo flexibility, power windows and door locks, remote keyless entry, cruise control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with mounted audio and phone controls, dual sunroof, Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming, USB and auxiliary inputs, rearview camera, and steering-wheel mounted controls. Safety equipment includes electronic brake-force distribution, traction control, electronic stability control, tire pressure monitoring system. This vehicle also comes with a clean CARFAX.
Autohouse Kingston
