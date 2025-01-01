Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>The 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse?Cross SE Black Edition AWD is packed with a 1.5?L turbocharged MIVEC I4 engine with fuel economy of ~9.6?L/100?km (city), 8.9?L/100?km (hwy), 9.3 combined.Exclusive all-black exterior accents: <strong>18? black alloy wheels</strong>, grille, skid plates, mirror caps, roof rails, and trim strips. Heated front seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel & shifter, Fast-Key with push-button start, electronic parking brake, 7? Smartphone Link Display Audio touchscreen (Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto®, Blind-Spot Warning, Lane Change Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, stability and traction control, ABS, rearview camera, and so much more. The vehicle is a 1 owner vehicle with a clean CARFAX.</p> <p><strong>PLEASE CALL OR TEXT TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!</strong></p><p>WE FINANCE!! Click through to <a href=http://AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA rel=nofollow>AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA</a> for a quick and secure credit application!</p><p></p><p><strong>Fees Associate with vehicle Purchase at Autohouse</strong></p><p></p><p> All vehicles sold at Autohouse Kingston are subject to a $699 Administration Fee. In order to comply with Ontario Legislation this fee will get a different title depending on the deal structure.</p><p><strong> On Financed Deals: </strong>We must call this a Finance Fee. It will be a separate line item on the documentation. This fee has already been included with any payment quote advertised by Autohouse Kingston.</p><p><strong> On Cash Deals: </strong>We must call this a Cash Purchase Surcharge. It will be added to the selling price of the vehicle on the documentation.</p><p><strong>OMVIC FEE</strong></p><p>Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council <strong>charges each person in Ontario $12.50 when they make a vehicle purchase.</strong> This is added to a compensation fund with OMVIC. Should a motor vehicle dealer act in bad faith or outside of legislative guidelines OMVIC will seek action on the clients behalf.</p><p><strong>Licensing Fee</strong></p><p>Autohouse Kingston will facilitate the registration of your new vehicle with Service Ontario. We simply ask to be reimbursed for the cost of registration. This is a common practice when purchasing a vehicle. <strong>$32 </strong>to attach your existing license plates to your new vehicle. <strong>$59 </strong>to purchase and register new license plates to your new vehicle. Heavy-duty and Commercial Vehicles have varying costs of registration depending on weight and usage.</p><p><strong>Autohouse Kingston Inclusions Explained</strong></p><p><strong>Safety Inspection </strong>Autohouse Kingston will perform an Ontario Safety Standards Inspection on each vehicle at time of sale. Any repairs required to meet Ontario Safety Standards will be done at the expense of Autohouse Kingston and are included in our advertised price.</p><p><strong>Oil Change</strong> Autohouse Kingston will change the engine oil and filter on each vehicle at the time of sale.</p><p><strong>Keys </strong>Autohouse Kingston guarantees at least 1 operational key with each vehicle. In the case that a client would like additional keys they will be made available at our industry wholesale pricing.</p><p><strong>Vehicle History</strong> CarFax Vehicle History Reports are readily available on our website with every vehicle listing. If for some reason this report does now show, just ask. We are happy to provide clients with everything required for them to make an informed decision.</p><p><strong>Fuel & Detail </strong>Each vehicle will be delivered to its new owner with at least half a tank of fuel and will be fully detailed prior to the client taking delivery.</p><p>Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.</p><p>We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!</p><p>Office - 613-634-3262</p><p>Kyle Hollett (Sales) - Extension 104 - Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca</p><p>Tiffany Grant (Finance Manager) - Extension 103 - Cell - 613-328-8229; tiffany@autohousekingston.ca</p><p>**PLEASE CALL OR TEXT TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**</p> <p>WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!<p> <p> <strong> Fees Associate with vehicle Purchase at Autohouse </strong> <p> <p> All vehicles sold at Autohouse Kingston are subject to a $699 Administration Fee. In order to comply with Ontario Legislation this fee will get a different title depending on the deal structure. </p> <p> <strong> On Financed Deals: </strong> We must call this a Finance Fee. It will be a separate line item on the documentation. This fee has already been included with any payment quote advertised by Autohouse Kingston. </p> <p> <strong> On Cash Deals: </strong>We must call this a Cash Purchase Surcharge. It will be added to the selling price of the vehicle on the documentation. </p> <p> <strong> OMVIC FEE </strong> </p> <p> Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council <strong>charges each person in Ontario $12.50 when they make a vehicle purchase.</strong> This is added to a compensation fund with OMVIC. Should a motor vehicle dealer act in bad faith or outside of legislative guidelines OMVIC will seek action on the clients behalf. </p> <p> <strong> Licensing Fee </strong> </p> <p> Autohouse Kingston will facilitate the registration of your new vehicle with Service Ontario. We simply ask to be reimbursed for the cost of registration. This is a common practice when purchasing a vehicle. <strong> $32 </strong> to attach your existing license plates to your new vehicle. <strong> $59 </strong> to purchase and register new license plates to your new vehicle. Heavy-duty and Commercial Vehicles have varying costs of registration depending on weight and usage. <p><strong> Autohouse Kingston Inclusions Explained </strong> </p> <p><strong> Safety Inspection </strong> Autohouse Kingston will perform an Ontario Safety Standards Inspection on each vehicle at time of sale. Any repairs required to meet Ontario Safety Standards will be done at the expense of Autohouse Kingston and are included in our advertised price. </p> <p><strong> Oil Change</strong> Autohouse Kingston will change the engine oil and filter on each vehicle at the time of sale. </p> <p><strong> Keys </strong> Autohouse Kingston guarantees at least 1 operational key with each vehicle. In the case that a client would like additional keys they will be made available at our industry wholesale pricing. </p> <p><strong> Vehicle History</strong> CarFax Vehicle History Reports are readily available on our website with every vehicle listing. If for some reason this report does now show, just ask. We are happy to provide clients with everything required for them to make an informed decision. </p> <p><strong> Fuel & Detail </strong> Each vehicle will be delivered to its new owner with at least half a tank of fuel and will be fully detailed prior to the client taking delivery. </p> <p>Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.</p> <p>We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!</p> <p>Office - 613-634-3262</p> <p>Kyle Hollett (Sales) - Extension 104 - Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca</p> <p>Arham Amirullah (Finance Manager) - Extension 103 - Cell - 613-360-2780; arham@autohousekingston.ca</p>

2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse

111,716 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross SE BACKUP CAM - APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO

Watch This Vehicle
12627477

2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross SE BACKUP CAM - APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

  1. 12627477
  2. 12627477
  3. 12627477
  4. 12627477
  5. 12627477
  6. 12627477
  7. 12627477
  8. 12627477
  9. 12627477
  10. 12627477
  11. 12627477
  12. 12627477
  13. 12627477
  14. 12627477
  15. 12627477
  16. 12627477
  17. 12627477
  18. 12627477
  19. 12627477
  20. 12627477
  21. 12627477
  22. 12627477
  23. 12627477
  24. 12627477
  25. 12627477
  26. 12627477
  27. 12627477
  28. 12627477
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
111,716KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4AT4AA3KZ606489

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 11330
  • Mileage 111,716 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse?Cross SE Black Edition AWD is packed with a 1.5?L turbocharged MIVEC I4 engine with fuel economy of ~9.6?L/100?km (city), 8.9?L/100?km (hwy), 9.3 combined.Exclusive all-black exterior accents: 18? black alloy wheels, grille, skid plates, mirror caps, roof rails, and trim strips. Heated front seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel & shifter, Fast-Key with push-button start, electronic parking brake, 7? Smartphone Link Display Audio touchscreen (Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto®, Blind-Spot Warning, Lane Change Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, stability and traction control, ABS, rearview camera, and so much more. The vehicle is a 1 owner vehicle with a clean CARFAX.

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!

WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!

Fees Associate with vehicle Purchase at Autohouse

All vehicles sold at Autohouse Kingston are subject to a $699 Administration Fee. In order to comply with Ontario Legislation this fee will get a different title depending on the deal structure.

On Financed Deals: We must call this a Finance Fee. It will be a separate line item on the documentation. This fee has already been included with any payment quote advertised by Autohouse Kingston.

On Cash Deals: We must call this a Cash Purchase Surcharge. It will be added to the selling price of the vehicle on the documentation.

OMVIC FEE

Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council charges each person in Ontario $12.50 when they make a vehicle purchase. This is added to a compensation fund with OMVIC. Should a motor vehicle dealer act in bad faith or outside of legislative guidelines OMVIC will seek action on the clients behalf.

Licensing Fee

Autohouse Kingston will facilitate the registration of your new vehicle with Service Ontario. We simply ask to be reimbursed for the cost of registration. This is a common practice when purchasing a vehicle. $32 to attach your existing license plates to your new vehicle. $59 to purchase and register new license plates to your new vehicle. Heavy-duty and Commercial Vehicles have varying costs of registration depending on weight and usage.

Autohouse Kingston Inclusions Explained

Safety Inspection Autohouse Kingston will perform an Ontario Safety Standards Inspection on each vehicle at time of sale. Any repairs required to meet Ontario Safety Standards will be done at the expense of Autohouse Kingston and are included in our advertised price.

Oil Change Autohouse Kingston will change the engine oil and filter on each vehicle at the time of sale.

Keys Autohouse Kingston guarantees at least 1 operational key with each vehicle. In the case that a client would like additional keys they will be made available at our industry wholesale pricing.

Vehicle History CarFax Vehicle History Reports are readily available on our website with every vehicle listing. If for some reason this report does now show, just ask. We are happy to provide clients with everything required for them to make an informed decision.

Fuel & Detail Each vehicle will be delivered to its new owner with at least half a tank of fuel and will be fully detailed prior to the client taking delivery.

Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.

We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!

Office - 613-634-3262

Kyle Hollett (Sales) - Extension 104 - Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca

Tiffany Grant (Finance Manager) - Extension 103 - Cell - 613-328-8229; tiffany@autohousekingston.ca

**PLEASE CALL OR TEXT TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



Fees Associate with vehicle Purchase at Autohouse


All vehicles sold at Autohouse Kingston are subject to a $699 Administration Fee. In order to comply with Ontario Legislation this fee will get a different title depending on the deal structure.


On Financed Deals: We must call this a Finance Fee. It will be a separate line item on the documentation. This fee has already been included with any payment quote advertised by Autohouse Kingston.


On Cash Deals: We must call this a Cash Purchase Surcharge. It will be added to the selling price of the vehicle on the documentation.



OMVIC FEE


Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council charges each person in Ontario $12.50 when they make a vehicle purchase. This is added to a compensation fund with OMVIC. Should a motor vehicle dealer act in bad faith or outside of legislative guidelines OMVIC will seek action on the clients behalf.



Licensing Fee


Autohouse Kingston will facilitate the registration of your new vehicle with Service Ontario. We simply ask to be reimbursed for the cost of registration. This is a common practice when purchasing a vehicle. $32 to attach your existing license plates to your new vehicle. $59 to purchase and register new license plates to your new vehicle. Heavy-duty and Commercial Vehicles have varying costs of registration depending on weight and usage.


Autohouse Kingston Inclusions Explained


Safety Inspection Autohouse Kingston will perform an Ontario Safety Standards Inspection on each vehicle at time of sale. Any repairs required to meet Ontario Safety Standards will be done at the expense of Autohouse Kingston and are included in our advertised price.


Oil Change Autohouse Kingston will change the engine oil and filter on each vehicle at the time of sale.


Keys Autohouse Kingston guarantees at least 1 operational key with each vehicle. In the case that a client would like additional keys they will be made available at our industry wholesale pricing.


Vehicle History CarFax Vehicle History Reports are readily available on our website with every vehicle listing. If for some reason this report does now show, just ask. We are happy to provide clients with everything required for them to make an informed decision.


Fuel & Detail Each vehicle will be delivered to its new owner with at least half a tank of fuel and will be fully detailed prior to the client taking delivery.




Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!




Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Hollett (Sales) - Extension 104 - Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca




Arham Amirullah (Finance Manager) - Extension 103 - Cell - 613-360-2780; arham@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autohouse Kingston

Used 1999 Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition for sale in Kingston, ON
1999 Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition 69,594 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE BACKUP CAM - APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO for sale in Kingston, ON
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE BACKUP CAM - APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO 111,716 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Cadillac XTS Luxury Collection NAVIGATION - REMOTE START for sale in Kingston, ON
2016 Cadillac XTS Luxury Collection NAVIGATION - REMOTE START 49,179 KM $21,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Autohouse Kingston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-634-XXXX

(click to show)

613-634-3262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse