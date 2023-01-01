Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Nissan Kicks

67,804 KM

Details Description Features

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Hallam Auto Sales

613-634-9501

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Kicks

2019 Nissan Kicks

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Kicks

Location

Hallam Auto Sales

3-1654 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X9

613-634-9501

  1. 1686937942
  2. 1686937942
  3. 1686937943
  4. 1686937943
  5. 1686937943
  6. 1686937943
  7. 1686937943
  8. 1686937943
  9. 1686937943
  10. 1686937943
  11. 1686937942
  12. 1686937943
  13. 1686937943
  14. 1686937943
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
67,804KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10074822
  • VIN: 3N1CP5CU2KL556632

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,804 KM

Vehicle Description

Come check out this 2019 Nissan Kicks SV. It has a touch screen, back up camera, bluetooth, cruise control, steering wheel controls, heated seats, climate control, power windows, power locks, remote entry, aux inputs and much more.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Hallam Auto Sales

2020 Honda Civic Tou...
 66,962 KM
$32,900 + tax & lic
2007 Ford Mustang 2d...
 95,802 KM
$15,900 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Tucson ...
 96,938 KM
$31,900 + tax & lic

Email Hallam Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Hallam Auto Sales

Hallam Auto Sales

3-1654 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X9

Call Dealer

613-634-XXXX

(click to show)

613-634-9501

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory