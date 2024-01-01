Menu
BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. 17 ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP.

2019 Nissan Kicks

65,551 KM

$18,495

+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Kicks

SV BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. 17" ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP.

2019 Nissan Kicks

SV BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. 17" ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP.

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
65,551KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CP5CU2KL527972

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 240503
  • Mileage 65,551 KM

Vehicle Description

BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. 17" ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

2019 Nissan Kicks