2019 Nissan Kicks

63,445 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2019 Nissan Kicks

2019 Nissan Kicks

SV ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. A/C. PWR GROUP.

2019 Nissan Kicks

SV ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. A/C. PWR GROUP.

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

63,445KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8071861
  • Stock #: 211136
  • VIN: 3N1CP5CU8KL494802

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 63,445 KM

Vehicle Description

2 TONE ROOF, ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. A/C. PWR GROUP. AMAZING DEAL !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

