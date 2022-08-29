Menu
2019 Nissan Kicks

33,050 KM

Details Description Features

$23,495

+ tax & licensing
$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2019 Nissan Kicks

2019 Nissan Kicks

SV ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. PWR GROUP. A/C.

2019 Nissan Kicks

SV ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. PWR GROUP. A/C.

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

33,050KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9162031
  Stock #: 220271
  VIN: 3N1CP5CU0KL496477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 33,050 KM

Vehicle Description

ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. PWR GROUP. A/C. LOW MILEAGE !! MUST SEE !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

