2019 Nissan Kicks

43,164 KM

Details Description Features

$25,495

+ tax & licensing
$25,495

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2019 Nissan Kicks

2019 Nissan Kicks

SR ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. BACKUP CAM. PWR GRP

2019 Nissan Kicks

SR ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. BACKUP CAM. PWR GRP

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$25,495

+ taxes & licensing

43,164KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9733906
  Stock #: 230062
  VIN: 3N1CP5CU5KL559735

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 43,164 KM

Vehicle Description

ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. BACKUP CAM. PWR GRP. LOW MILEAGE !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

