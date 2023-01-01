$18,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910
2019 Nissan Micra
S / Clean CarFax / Backup Camera
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-507-9910
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9903398
- VIN: 3N1CK3CP6KL228966
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,525 KM
Vehicle Description
Features include a Fuel-Efficient 1.6L Engine, Backup Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Heated Mirrors, Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, and so much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.