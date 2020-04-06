Menu
2019 Nissan Murano

Platinum

2019 Nissan Murano

Platinum

Location

James Braden Nissan

790 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 3X9

6135075261

$40,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 6,915KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4844460
  • Stock #: J9076
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MS9KN154872
Exterior Colour
Pearl White Pearl Metallic
Interior Colour
Black Leather
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2019 MURANO PLATINUM. LIMITED EDITION WITH BLACKED OUT APPEARANCE. CLEAN CAR FAX, FEATURES ARE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, QUILTED FRONT LEATHER SEATS, HEATED AND COOLED FRONT SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, LANE KEEPING ASSIST, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, NAVIGATION GPS, FOG LAMPS, PRIVACY GLASS, CLIMATE CONTROL, DEALER INSPECTED. COME IN AND EXPERIENCE THIS WELL EQUIPPED MURANO.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • V6 Cylinder Engine
Windows
  • Panoramic Roof
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • CVT Transmission
  • Knee Air Bag
  • A/T
  • HD Radio
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • Hands-Free Liftgate
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription

