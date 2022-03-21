Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Nissan NV200

58,419 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan NV200

2019 Nissan NV200

S LOW KM - CLEAN CARFAX - BACK UP CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan NV200

S LOW KM - CLEAN CARFAX - BACK UP CAM

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

  1. 8732759
  2. 8732759
  3. 8732759
  4. 8732759
  5. 8732759
  6. 8732759
  7. 8732759
  8. 8732759
  9. 8732759
  10. 8732759
  11. 8732759
  12. 8732759
  13. 8732759
  14. 8732759
  15. 8732759
  16. 8732759
  17. 8732759
  18. 8732759
  19. 8732759
  20. 8732759
  21. 8732759
  22. 8732759
  23. 8732759
  24. 8732759
  25. 8732759
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

58,419KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8732759
  • Stock #: 10275
  • VIN: 3N6CM0KN5KK703225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 58,419 KM

Vehicle Description

Your 2019 Nissan NV200 is a great option for a fuel-efficient work van with tons of life left in it! Equipped with dual sliders, backup cam, power windows and locks. It is a blank slate inside and out, ready for any interior configuration you may have and your company's logo on the side! It has very low KM for its year and comes with a Clean CARFAX.


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND TO SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and providefamily-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autohouse Kingston

2017 RAM 1500 SLT RE...
 186,027 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Tundra S...
 216,100 KM
$22,495 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru XV Cross...
 50,978 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-634-XXXX

(click to show)

613-634-3262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory