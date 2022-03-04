Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Nissan Qashqai

93,926 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Qashqai

2019 Nissan Qashqai

SV ALLOYS. MOONROOF. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM.

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Qashqai

SV ALLOYS. MOONROOF. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM.

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

  1. 8501348
  2. 8501348
  3. 8501348
  4. 8501348
  5. 8501348
  6. 8501348
  7. 8501348
  8. 8501348
  9. 8501348
  10. 8501348
  11. 8501348
  12. 8501348
  13. 8501348
  14. 8501348
  15. 8501348
  16. 8501348
  17. 8501348
  18. 8501348
  19. 8501348
  20. 8501348
  21. 8501348
  22. 8501348
Contact Seller

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

93,926KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8501348
  • Stock #: 220200
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CR8KW318067

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 220200
  • Mileage 93,926 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT COLOUR!! ALLOYS. SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. GREAT DEAL !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From MyCar.ca Kingston

2017 RAM 1500 SLT AL...
 135,372 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Soul EX ALL...
 47,186 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Forte LX AL...
 40,052 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

Call Dealer

888-239-XXXX

(click to show)

888-239-7066

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory