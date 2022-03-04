2019 Nissan Qashqai

$25,995 + taxes & licensing 9 3 , 9 2 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8501348

8501348 Stock #: 220200

220200 VIN: JN1BJ1CR8KW318067

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 220200

Mileage 93,926 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.