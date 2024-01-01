$24,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Rogue
SL
Location
Ashie Motor Sales
624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3
613-532-6947
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
85,041KM
Used
VIN 5N1AT2MVXKC763542
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 763542
- Mileage 85,041 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Center Arm Rest
Analog Gauges
JBL Sound System
2019 Nissan Rogue