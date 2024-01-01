Menu
2019 Nissan Rogue

85,041 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Rogue

SL

2019 Nissan Rogue

SL

Ashie Motor Sales

624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3

613-532-6947

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

85,041KM
Used
VIN 5N1AT2MVXKC763542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 763542
  • Mileage 85,041 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Center Arm Rest
Analog Gauges
JBL Sound System

Ashie Motor Sales

Ashie Motor Sales

624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3

613-532-6947

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ashie Motor Sales

613-532-6947

2019 Nissan Rogue