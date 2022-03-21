$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2019 Nissan Rogue
2019 Nissan Rogue
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
92,727KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8729897
- Stock #: 61768
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV8KC722018
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 92,727 KM
Vehicle Description
With unbeatable value in stylish and attractive package, the Nissan Rogue is built to be the new SUV for the modern buyer. Big on passenger room, cargo space, and awesome technology, the 2019 Nissan Rogue is ready for the next generation of SUV owners. If you demand more from your vehicle, the Nissan Rogue is ready to satisfy with safety, technology, and refined quality. This SUV has 92,727 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Mirror(s), ABS, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Rear Defrost, All Wheel Drive, Rear Spoiler, Temporary Spare Tire, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Intermittent Wipers, Heated Mirrors, Brake Assist, CD Play...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Taylor Automall
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4