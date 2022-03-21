Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Nissan Rogue

92,727 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Rogue

2019 Nissan Rogue

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Rogue

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

92,727KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8729897
  • Stock #: 61768
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV8KC722018

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 92,727 KM

Vehicle Description

With amazing technology options for both safety and connectivity, this Nissan Rogue is sure to satisfy your demand for a modern vehicle. This 2019 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

With unbeatable value in stylish and attractive package, the Nissan Rogue is built to be the new SUV for the modern buyer. Big on passenger room, cargo space, and awesome technology, the 2019 Nissan Rogue is ready for the next generation of SUV owners. If you demand more from your vehicle, the Nissan Rogue is ready to satisfy with safety, technology, and refined quality. This SUV has 92,727 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Mirror(s), ABS, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Rear Defrost, All Wheel Drive, Rear Spoiler, Temporary Spare Tire, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Intermittent Wipers, Heated Mirrors, Brake Assist, CD Play...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Automall

2017 Ford Escape SE-...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 116,774 KM
$17,998 + tax & lic
2016 Buick Verano Co...
 65,267 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-1311

Alternate Numbers
1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory