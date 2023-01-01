$26,495+ tax & licensing
$26,495
+ taxes & licensing
MyCar.ca Kingston
2019 Nissan Rogue
SV HEATED SEATS. ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. PWR SEATS. A/C.
Location
MyCar.ca Kingston
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5
63,361KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9650860
- Stock #: 230071
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV0KC780396
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 63,361 KM
Vehicle Description
HEATED SEATS. ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. PWR SEATS. A/C. AWESOME FIND !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5