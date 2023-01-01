Menu
2019 Nissan Rogue

63,361 KM

$26,495

+ tax & licensing
$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

2019 Nissan Rogue

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV HEATED SEATS. ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. PWR SEATS. A/C.

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV HEATED SEATS. ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. PWR SEATS. A/C.

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

63,361KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9650860
  • Stock #: 230071
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV0KC780396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 63,361 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS. ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. PWR SEATS. A/C. AWESOME FIND !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

