2019 Nissan Rogue

58,217 KM

$27,495

+ tax & licensing
MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

SV ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. PWR GROUP.

Location

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

58,217KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9733912
  • Stock #: 230105
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV1KC774056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 58,217 KM

Vehicle Description

ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. PWR GROUP. BLUETOOTH. A/C. PWR SEATS. AWESOME DEAL !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

888-239-7066

