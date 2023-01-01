$27,495+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Rogue
SV ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. PWR GROUP.
58,217KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9733912
- Stock #: 230105
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV1KC774056
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 58,217 KM
Vehicle Description
ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. PWR GROUP. BLUETOOTH. A/C. PWR SEATS. AWESOME DEAL !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
