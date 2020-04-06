Menu
2019 Nissan Titan

Pro-4X

2019 Nissan Titan

Pro-4X

James Braden Nissan

790 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 3X9

6135075261

$45,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 28,097KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4844469
  • Stock #: N9385A
  • VIN: 1N6AA1E51KN530749
Exterior Colour
Gun Metallic
Interior Colour
Black Leather
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Enjoy this Off Road yet Luxury truck. Local trade, 2019 with only 28097km on it. Leather heated and cooled seats, heated steering wheel, Navigation, 360 degree camera, 4x4 Crew Cab four door PRO-4X Luxury. Also enjoy the rugged power in our 5.6L v8. 

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Vinyl Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Rear All-Terrain
  • Tires - Front All-Terrain
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 8 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Bed Liner
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Keyless Start
  • A/T
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 7-Speed A/T
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

James Braden Nissan

James Braden Nissan

790 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 3X9

