2019 Nissan Versa

8,871 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2019 Nissan Versa

2019 Nissan Versa

Note SV BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. ALLOY POWER GROUP. A/C.

2019 Nissan Versa

Note SV BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. ALLOY POWER GROUP. A/C.

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

8,871KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7711090
  • Stock #: 210854
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP9KL354434

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 8,871 KM

Vehicle Description

BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. ALLOYS, POWER GROUP. A/C. AMAZING LOW MILAGE !! DON'T MISS THIS !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Email MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

