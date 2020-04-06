1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9
Tonneau Cover, Air Conditioning, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Remote Keyless Entry. Recent Arrival! 2019 Ram 1500 Classic ST ST 4WD 8-Speed Automatic Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT Flame Red Clearcoat Why Buy from Kingston Dodge? - Hassle free shopping with the sharpest prices around - The top reviewed dealer in Kingston - Family owned and operated since 1980.OVER 100 PRE-OWNED IN STOCK AT WWW.KINGSTONDODGE.COM : 4.99% OAC. Get Pre-Approved Today at CarLoansKingston.ca Fast, Easy, Confidential.
