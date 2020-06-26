Menu
$37,495

+ taxes & licensing

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

613-549-8900

2019 RAM 1500

Classic Express 4X4 5.7L Hemi V8- One Owner, Tow!

Location

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9

613-549-8900

$37,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 20,716KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5301128
  • Stock #: 20T036A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT4KS689157
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Bedliner, Tubular Side Steps, Bluetooth, 8.4'' Touch Screen, 20'' Black Alloys, Parkview Backup Camera, Apple Car Play and Android Auto, Tow, One Owner!OVER 100 PRE-OWNED IN STOCK AT WWW.KINGSTONDODGE.COM : 4.99% OAC. Get Pre-Approved Today at CarLoansKingston.ca Fast, Easy, Confidential.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Console
Additional Features
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9

