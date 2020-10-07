Menu
2019 RAM 1500

35,337 KM

Details Description Features

$37,990

+ tax & licensing
Kingston Dodge Chrysler

613-549-8900

Big Horn 4x4 - One Owner, Remote Start, Backup Cam

Location

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9

35,337KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6067707
  • Stock #: 20P078
  • VIN: 1C6SRFBT9KN757257

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,337 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Start, 8.4 Inch Touchscreen, Hitch, Backup Camera, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Uconnect and Bluetooth, 18 Inch Alloys One OwnerEnjoy Hassle-Free One-Price Shopping At Kingston Dodge. Family Owned And Operated Since 1980. Get Pre-Approved Today at CarLoansKingston.ca Fast, Easy, Confidential And With Rates As Low As 4.99% OAC.*ALL USED VEHICLES COME WITH ONE STANDARD KEY/FOB - EXTRA KEYS/FOBS MAY BE INCLUDED IN SOME CASES OR AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE AT ADDITIONAL COSTS (SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS).

Vehicle Features

remote start
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera

