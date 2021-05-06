Menu
2019 RAM 1500

31,878 KM

Details Description Features

$45,499

+ tax & licensing
Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Big Horn Coming Soon! One Owner! 5.7L Hemi! 4X4! 8.4" Touchscreen! Remote Start! Clean CarFax!

Big Horn Coming Soon! One Owner! 5.7L Hemi! 4X4! 8.4" Touchscreen! Remote Start! Clean CarFax!

Location

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

31,878KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7136317
  VIN: 1C6SRFBT0KN757258

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,878 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! Low KMS! No Accidents! Clean CarFax!



Looking for an amazing used truck? The redesigned Ram delivers with its high towing capacity, spacious and luxurious cabin, easy-to-use infotainment controls, and stellar fuel economy.



In fact, the 2019 Ram 1500 earnedMotorTrends2019 Truck of the Year Award, and with it, all kinds of praise, including hype for the new suspension.



Features include 5.7L Hemi V8, 4X4, 8 Speed Automatic Transmission, 3.21 Rear Axel Ratio, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors with Turn Signals, Bucket Seats, 8.4 Touchscreen with Backup Cam / Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, Drivers Power Seat, Power Adjustable Pedals, Rear Power Sliding Window, CD Player, and so much more!



Have a question regarding an option you dont see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.



Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!



Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment!



You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!



** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.



** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.



1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON

https://www.pauletteauto.com



Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Tow Package
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
SECURITY ALARM
4x4
Power Gas Pedal
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

