Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 RAM 1500

78,826 KM

Details Description Features

$35,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$35,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

SLT / One Owner / Clean CarFax

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500

SLT / One Owner / Clean CarFax

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,888

+ taxes & licensing

78,826KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8629532
  • Stock #: 5570
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT5KS735289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,826 KM

Vehicle Description

The truck that inspires loyalty! The RAM Classic! So much loyalty in fact that RAM continued to build the classic even though they redesigned the truck!

 

Features include the iconic 5.7L Hemi V8, 4X4, Tow Package with Trailer Brake Controller, Backup Camera, Bed Liner, Power Seats, Heated Seats and Wheel, 8.4" Touchscreen with Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, Dual Climate Control, and so much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 

 

You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!

 

** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.

 

** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

2020 Chevrolet Silve...
 29,731 KM
$44,888 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Trave...
 65,698 KM
$40,588 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Equin...
 117,431 KM
$22,888 + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory