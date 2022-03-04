$35,888+ tax & licensing
613-507-9910
2019 RAM 1500
SLT / One Owner / Clean CarFax
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$35,888
- Listing ID: 8629532
- Stock #: 5570
- VIN: 1C6RR7LT5KS735289
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 78,826 KM
Vehicle Description
The truck that inspires loyalty! The RAM Classic! So much loyalty in fact that RAM continued to build the classic even though they redesigned the truck!
Features include the iconic 5.7L Hemi V8, 4X4, Tow Package with Trailer Brake Controller, Backup Camera, Bed Liner, Power Seats, Heated Seats and Wheel, 8.4" Touchscreen with Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, Dual Climate Control, and so much more!
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
Vehicle Features
