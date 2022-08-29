Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 RAM 1500

74,646 KM

Details Description Features

$49,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Sport / Lift Kit / Clean CarFax / Level 2 Group

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500

Sport / Lift Kit / Clean CarFax / Level 2 Group

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,888

+ taxes & licensing

74,646KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9214072
  • VIN: 1C6SRFLT2KN756580

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,646 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 RAM Sport will exceed your expectations for what a well-rounded 1/2-ton can be like to live with in daily life. Lifted, and ready for any terrain, it's interior is everything and then some!

 

Features include the Legendary 5.7L Hemi V8, 4X4, Vision Aftermarket Rims, TrailFX Front Bumper with Light Bar, Level 2 Equipment Group, Lifted, Side Steps, Bed Liner, Bed Liner, Power Mirrors, CD Player, Power Seats, Heated and Cooled Vinyl Seats, Heated Wheel, Navigation, 8.4" UConnect Touschscreen with Bluetooth / Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, Backup Camera with Park Sense Sensors, Sport Performance Hood, Remote Start, Power Adjustable Pedals, and much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

2021 Hyundai Santa F...
 31,963 KM
$49,888 + tax & lic
2015 MINI Cooper Cou...
 157,046 KM
$15,688 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Optima LX /...
 158,356 KM
$15,888 + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory