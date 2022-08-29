Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 RAM 1500

68,515 KM

Details Description Features

$37,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,989

+ taxes & licensing

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

613-549-8900

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Classic SXT Crew Cab 4WD | TURBO DIESEL | REMOTE START | BACKUP CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500

Classic SXT Crew Cab 4WD | TURBO DIESEL | REMOTE START | BACKUP CAMERA

Location

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9

613-549-8900

  1. 9280054
  2. 9280054
  3. 9280054
  4. 9280054
  5. 9280054
  6. 9280054
  7. 9280054
  8. 9280054
  9. 9280054
Contact Seller

$37,989

+ taxes & licensing

68,515KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9280054
  • Stock #: 22T269A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KM0KS705210

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 22T269A
  • Mileage 68,515 KM

Vehicle Description

REMOTE START | BACKUP CAMERA | 8.4-INCH TOUCHSCREEN | BLUETOOTH | SIDE STEPS | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | RECEIVER HITCH | CRUISE CONTROL | POWER WINDOWS | POWER LOCKS | POWER MIRRORS | AIR CONDITIONING | 20-INCH ALLOYS | 3.0L TURBO DIESEL | 6-CYL | 4X4 | CREW CAB |ONE OWNER | *WE WANT YOUR TRADE IN! Here at Kingston Dodge we will go above and beyond to get you the tax savings you need to get you into your brand new vehicle!*

*We offer extended warranty options to meet all your needs!*Kingston Dodge Chrysler (1980) Ltd has been serving our growing community for over 40 years. As one of the largest new and quality pre-owned vehicle dealers in Eastern Ontario, we offer the LOWEST PRICES and best rates available in the auto industry. You can be assured that your next purchasing experience will be easy and hassle free. Good credit, Poor Credit, No Credit? We approve all credit, thats right - WE SAY YES! Come on in to Kingston Dodge today and meet our friendly, knowledgeable, and experienced staff or visit www.kingstondodge.com to book your appointment. Proudly serving Kingston, Napanee, Belleville, Gananoque, Brockville, Trenton, Smiths Falls, Perth, Ottawa, Peterborough, North Bay, the GTA and every town in-between.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kingston Dodge Chrysler

2019 Kia Sorento EX ...
 36,734 KM
$35,996 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Cherokee T...
 82,264 KM
$29,986 + tax & lic
2021 RAM 2500 Power ...
 26,274 KM
$74,986 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kingston Dodge Chrysler

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-8900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory