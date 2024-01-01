Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and rugged truck that can handle any task? Look no further than this sleek grey RAM, available now at Paulette Auto Sales! This truck is packed with features to keep you comfortable and safe on the road. With a powerful -cylinder engine, youll have the power to tow and haul with ease.</p><p>Inside, enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, and mirrors. Stay warm in the winter with heated mirrors, and keep your eyes on the road with automatic headlights. This RAM also boasts a long list of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags. With only 105,605km on the odometer, this truck is ready for many more adventures.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 features that make this RAM stand out:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Powerful -cylinder Engine:</strong> This truck has the power to handle any task.</li><li><strong>Automatic Headlights:</strong> Keep your eyes on the road, no matter the time of day.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Stay warm and comfortable during those cold winter months.</li><li><strong>Traction Control:</strong> Maintain control and stability on any surface.</li><li><strong>Multiple Airbags:</strong> Stay safe and protected in the event of an accident.</li></ul><p>Dont miss out on this opportunity to own a reliable and capable RAM. Visit Paulette Auto Sales today to take it for a test drive!</p>

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

105,605 KM

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

Used
105,605KM
VIN 1C6RR7FT0KS738533

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,605 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-XXXX

613-507-9910

833-241-0443
