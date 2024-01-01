$23,288+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
Express 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4" Box
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
Certified
$23,288
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 164,359 KM
Vehicle Description
Calling all truck lovers! Paulette Auto Sales has the perfect ride for your next adventure. This 2019 RAM 1500 Classic Express 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4" Box boasts a powerful 8-cylinder engine and a rugged 4-wheel drive system, ready to tackle any terrain. Its striking red exterior makes a statement on the road, while the spacious quad cab comfortably accommodates both passengers and gear. With 164,359km on the odometer, this RAM has proven its reliability and is ready for many more miles of adventure.
This RAM is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Stay cool and comfortable with the air conditioning, while the heated mirrors keep your vision clear on frosty mornings. The automatic headlights illuminate the road ahead, while the cruise control lets you relax on long journeys. Safety is paramount with features like anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and traction control.
Step into the driver's seat and feel the power of the RAM 1500 Classic. Experience the comfort and convenience of its features and prepare to be impressed by its performance. Visit Paulette Auto Sales today to see this incredible truck in person!
Sizzle Features:
- Powerful 8-cylinder engine: This truck has the muscle to tackle any job.
- Rugged 4-wheel drive system: Take on any terrain with confidence.
- Spacious quad cab: Comfort and cargo space, all in one.
- Heated mirrors: Enjoy clear visibility in any weather.
- Automatic headlights: Drive with ease, day or night.
