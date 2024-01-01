Menu
<p>Calling all truck lovers! Paulette Auto Sales has the perfect ride for your next adventure. This 2019 RAM 1500 Classic Express 4x4 Quad Cab 64 Box boasts a powerful 8-cylinder engine and a rugged 4-wheel drive system, ready to tackle any terrain. Its striking red exterior makes a statement on the road, while the spacious quad cab comfortably accommodates both passengers and gear. With 164,359km on the odometer, this RAM has proven its reliability and is ready for many more miles of adventure.</p><p>This RAM is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Stay cool and comfortable with the air conditioning, while the heated mirrors keep your vision clear on frosty mornings. The automatic headlights illuminate the road ahead, while the cruise control lets you relax on long journeys. Safety is paramount with features like anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and traction control.</p><p>Step into the drivers seat and feel the power of the RAM 1500 Classic. Experience the comfort and convenience of its features and prepare to be impressed by its performance. Visit Paulette Auto Sales today to see this incredible truck in person!</p><p><strong>Sizzle Features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Powerful 8-cylinder engine:</strong> This truck has the muscle to tackle any job.</li><li><strong>Rugged 4-wheel drive system:</strong> Take on any terrain with confidence.</li><li><strong>Spacious quad cab:</strong> Comfort and cargo space, all in one.</li><li><strong>Heated mirrors:</strong> Enjoy clear visibility in any weather.</li><li><strong>Automatic headlights:</strong> Drive with ease, day or night.</li></ul><p> </p>

Details

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

Actions
Used
164,359KM
VIN 1C6RR7FTOKS625388

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 164,359 KM

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
2019 RAM 1500 Classic